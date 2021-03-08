PRIA (PRIA) Price Hits $9.27 on Top Exchanges

PRIA (CURRENCY:PRIA) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. PRIA has a total market cap of $643,237.90 and $6,112.00 worth of PRIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PRIA token can now be bought for approximately $9.27 or 0.00017223 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, PRIA has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $243.60 or 0.00452362 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.08 or 0.00066996 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00046312 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.17 or 0.00076461 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.09 or 0.00078155 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $250.07 or 0.00464390 BTC.

PRIA Profile

PRIA’s official website is pria.eth.link

