PRIA Price Hits $8.75 on Exchanges (PRIA)

PRIA (CURRENCY:PRIA) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. One PRIA token can now be bought for approximately $8.75 or 0.00017184 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, PRIA has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. PRIA has a total market cap of $606,942.84 and $11,006.00 worth of PRIA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PRIA alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $233.55 or 0.00459246 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.01 or 0.00066870 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.46 or 0.00075620 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.08 or 0.00080771 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.86 or 0.00050858 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $229.96 or 0.00452186 BTC.

PRIA Profile

PRIA’s official website is pria.eth.link

Buying and Selling PRIA

