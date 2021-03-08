Primas (PST) Price Tops $0.0269 on Major Exchanges

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 8th. Over the last week, Primas has traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. Primas has a market capitalization of $1.42 million and $9.39 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Primas token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0269 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Primas alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $184.89 or 0.00363654 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000111 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003769 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003218 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Primas Token Profile

Primas (PST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 tokens. The official website for Primas is primas.io . The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Primas

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Primas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Primas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.