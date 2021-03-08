Primecoin (XPM) Trading 267.8% Higher This Week

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. Over the last week, Primecoin has traded 267.8% higher against the dollar. Primecoin has a total market cap of $7.99 million and approximately $476,082.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Primecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000444 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 37.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000020 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Primecoin Coin Profile

Primecoin (CRYPTO:XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 35,387,831 coins. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io

Buying and Selling Primecoin

