Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Hits New 52-Week High at $150.32

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $150.32 and last traded at $149.40, with a volume of 1726 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $145.91.

Several analysts have recently commented on PRI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Primerica from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Primerica from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

Get Primerica alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.44.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.04). Primerica had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 17.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Primerica’s payout ratio is 22.30%.

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.83, for a total value of $428,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,518,809.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Primerica by 137.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Primerica in the third quarter worth $741,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Primerica in the third quarter worth $68,000. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in Primerica by 21.1% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Primerica by 1.9% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 149,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Company Profile (NYSE:PRI)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.