Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 877,885 Shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 8,724.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 887,947 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 877,885 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.64% of Capitol Federal Financial worth $11,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 93,252 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 7,733 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $840,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $141,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the 4th quarter worth $743,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 300,149 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. 72.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CFFN opened at $13.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.71. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 0.35. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $14.09.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 4.98%. Equities research analysts forecast that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.34%.

In related news, EVP Anthony S. Barry purchased 10,000 shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.63 per share, with a total value of $126,300.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,777 shares in the company, valued at $439,233.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

