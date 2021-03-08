Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,627 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,447 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.31% of Synaptics worth $10,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Redwood Investments LLC lifted its position in Synaptics by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 372,588 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,917,000 after acquiring an additional 172,237 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Synaptics by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 252,313 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,291,000 after acquiring an additional 34,309 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Synaptics by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 203,317 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,351,000 after acquiring an additional 36,760 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Synaptics by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 125,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,078,000 after acquiring an additional 56,353 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Synaptics by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 123,615 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,916,000 after acquiring an additional 47,303 shares during the period. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SYNA stock opened at $132.17 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.27. Synaptics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $44.41 and a 52 week high of $138.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 41.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.51. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 21.89%. Analysts anticipate that Synaptics Incorporated will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SYNA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.00.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,148 shares in the company, valued at $913,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kermit Nolan sold 5,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $517,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,491,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,107 shares of company stock valued at $3,812,718 over the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

