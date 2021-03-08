Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 423,982 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 45,191 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.80% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $10,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $146,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,679 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Stefan K.F. Schwabe sold 53,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total value of $1,173,391.11. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 52,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,123.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $25.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.38. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.12 and a 52-week high of $31.99.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 27.09%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in neurology and psychiatry in the United States. The company offers Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and in children 6 to 17 years of age; and Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate, which is used for the prophylaxis of migraine headache, as well as for the treatment of epilepsy.

