Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 144,694 Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 32.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 591,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,694 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of Cinemark worth $10,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 434.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CNK opened at $24.29 on Monday. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.71 and a 52-week high of $27.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.90 and a 200 day moving average of $15.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.57). Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 27.80% and a negative net margin of 25.51%. The company had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 87.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cinemark news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $245,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,268 shares in the company, valued at $2,363,109.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $41,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 243,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,082,708.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CNK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners cut shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Cinemark from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Cinemark from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Cinemark from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on shares of Cinemark from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cinemark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 10, 2020, it operated 548 theatres with 6,082 screens in 41 states of the United States, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as 13 other Latin American countries. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

