Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 2,161 Shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Lancaster Colony worth $11,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LANC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after purchasing an additional 11,163 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 2.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 4.3% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 2.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,683,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 54.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

In other Lancaster Colony news, SVP David S. Nagle sold 1,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.53, for a total transaction of $299,492.19. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,520.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LANC opened at $180.38 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $177.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.66. Lancaster Colony Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.55 and a fifty-two week high of $188.24. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 0.25.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $375.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.97 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 9.90%. Lancaster Colony’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is currently 60.85%.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's; frozen mini stuffed bagels under the Bantam Bagels; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, Tastefully Dressed, and Girard's; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand names.

