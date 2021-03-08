Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 235,266 Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) by 151.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 390,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 235,266 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 2.02% of Heidrick & Struggles International worth $11,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 45,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HSII stock opened at $37.17 on Monday. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.99 and a 12-month high of $38.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $719.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.86 and a beta of 0.84.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. Heidrick & Struggles International had a negative net margin of 5.02% and a positive return on equity of 11.69%. On average, research analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.17%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

