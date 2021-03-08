Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 7,119 Shares of Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,119 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.30% of Wyndham Destinations worth $11,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Wyndham Destinations during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Wyndham Destinations during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wyndham Destinations during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Wyndham Destinations by 145.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in Wyndham Destinations by 313.4% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WYND. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Wyndham Destinations from $41.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Wyndham Destinations from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.26.

WYND stock opened at $51.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -505.21 and a beta of 1.84. Wyndham Destinations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.74 and a 52-week high of $52.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.75.

About Wyndham Destinations

Wyndham Destinations, Inc provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Vacation Exchange. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

