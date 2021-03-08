Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 7,299 Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 593,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,299 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $11,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HOMB. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,702,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,841,000 after acquiring an additional 508,693 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 76.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 42,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 18,443 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 121.6% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 211,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 116,030 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 19.7% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,768,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,808,000 after acquiring an additional 291,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 5.6% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 188,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 9,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jack Engelkes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $50,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,757,553.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:HOMB opened at $26.53 on Monday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $26.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.49.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 26.02%. The firm had revenue of $181.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.60 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is currently 32.37%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HOMB shares. TheStreet raised Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

