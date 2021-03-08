Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 186,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,334 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.66% of The Pennant Group worth $10,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PNTG. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in The Pennant Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,371,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Pennant Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,871,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,767,000 after buying an additional 155,969 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Pennant Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,320,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The Pennant Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,238,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,873,000 after buying an additional 75,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 653,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,947,000 after acquiring an additional 73,430 shares during the last quarter. 79.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Christopher R. Christensen sold 19,683 shares of The Pennant Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $1,181,176.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 150,823 shares in the company, valued at $9,050,888.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 22,353 shares of The Pennant Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total value of $1,213,544.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,805,484.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,903 shares of company stock valued at $5,765,529. 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PNTG. Truist Financial increased their target price on The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Pennant Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of PNTG opened at $49.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 189.12 and a beta of 2.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.54 and a 200 day moving average of $48.66. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.40 and a 52-week high of $69.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 2.13%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Pennant Group Profile

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, counseling, and palliative services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

