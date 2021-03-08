Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 412,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,437 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $10,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 245,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,497,000 after purchasing an additional 53,190 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 98,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 20,277 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 169.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 83,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NCLH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Macquarie upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist increased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $11.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.97.

Shares of NYSE NCLH opened at $28.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $34.49.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.17) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $9.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 28.18% and a negative net margin of 114.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert Binder sold 91,484 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $2,265,143.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,062,765.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers cruise itineraries ranging from a few days to 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, the Caribbean, and Harvest Caye.

