Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $10.23 Million Holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.21% of Boyd Gaming worth $10,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 2.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 0.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 3.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

In related news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 13,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $797,417.89. Corporate insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BYD stock opened at $60.42 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.37. Boyd Gaming Co. has a one year low of $6.44 and a one year high of $63.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of -104.17, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Boyd Gaming had a negative return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. As a group, research analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

BYD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Boyd Gaming presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.16.

Boyd Gaming Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of October 26, 2020, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Read More: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.