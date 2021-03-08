Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $10.37 Million Stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 815,733 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 56,874 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.32% of EQT worth $10,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of EQT by 16.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 148,684 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,694,000 after buying an additional 21,247 shares during the period. Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the third quarter worth about $1,810,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in shares of EQT by 1,276.7% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,433 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 4,111 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of EQT by 1.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 452,409 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,850,000 after buying an additional 4,513 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the third quarter worth about $669,000. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on EQT from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered EQT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on EQT from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded EQT from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.33.

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $17.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. EQT Co. has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $19.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.40 and its 200-day moving average is $15.32.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.18. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 78.35%. Analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2019, it had 17.5 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.3 million gross acres.

