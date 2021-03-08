Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $10.63 Million Holdings in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 331,109 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,552 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.76% of NBT Bancorp worth $10,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in NBT Bancorp by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in NBT Bancorp by 1.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in NBT Bancorp by 4,672.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in NBT Bancorp by 4.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

NBTB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Shares of NBTB opened at $39.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.10 and a fifty-two week high of $39.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.41.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 8.73%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.42%.

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

