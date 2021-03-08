Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $10.72 Million Position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,111 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.66% of Cavco Industries worth $10,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Cavco Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $162,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVCO stock opened at $221.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.14. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.58 and a 52 week high of $231.35.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $288.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.40 million. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 10.48%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CVCO shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Cavco Industries from $234.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

