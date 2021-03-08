Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $10.97 Million Stock Holdings in Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 669,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,198 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.51% of Glatfelter worth $10,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Glatfelter in the third quarter worth $36,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Glatfelter during the third quarter worth $138,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glatfelter during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Glatfelter during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Glatfelter by 45.7% during the third quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 15,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

GLT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Glatfelter from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

Glatfelter stock opened at $17.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $772.89 million, a P/E ratio of -23.54 and a beta of 1.49. Glatfelter Co. has a 1-year low of $9.44 and a 1-year high of $19.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. Glatfelter had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a positive return on equity of 6.45%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Glatfelter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.00%.

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operated through two segments, Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials. The company's Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration paper for single-serve coffee and tea products; wall covering base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate papers for use in production of decorative laminates, furniture, and flooring applications; and special paper products, which are used in electrical energy storage, homecare, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

