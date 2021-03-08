Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $10.99 Million Position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) by 33.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,023 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.73% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $10,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Moller Financial Services bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $461,000. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 21,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GNR stock opened at $51.13 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.96. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $24.72 and a 12 month high of $51.70.

