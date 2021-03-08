Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $11.05 Million Stock Holdings in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,635 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Coherent worth $11,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COHR. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Coherent by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 20,299 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Coherent by 462.3% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 596 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coherent by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 25,743 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 6,333 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Coherent by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 89,706 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,952,000 after acquiring an additional 22,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Coherent by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,888 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:COHR opened at $235.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.88. Coherent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.21 and a 52-week high of $264.64. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of -13.68 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.52.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $326.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.22 million. Coherent had a negative net margin of 33.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Coherent, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on COHR. Benchmark downgraded Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Coherent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Coherent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.56.

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

