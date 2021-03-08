Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $11.46 Million Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,603 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of DaVita worth $11,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 169,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,892,000 after acquiring an additional 6,672 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 47,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,543,000 after acquiring an additional 4,074 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 132,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,598,000 after acquiring an additional 13,863 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 165,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,413,000 after acquiring an additional 35,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVA stock opened at $105.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. DaVita Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.20 and a 12 month high of $125.28. The company has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.20). DaVita had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 7.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.50.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

