Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $11.69 Million Holdings in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) by 129.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,495 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Bentley Systems worth $11,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BSY. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BSY. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Bentley Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSY opened at $47.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.30. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $54.62.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $219.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.80 million. Bentley Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated develops software for infrastructure design, construction, and operations. It provides MicroStation, a modeling, documentation, and visualization solution for information modeling; ProjectWise, a project information management and collaboration solution; AssetWise, an asset information management solution; PlantSight, a digital solution to benefit customers through plant operations; and SYNCHRO XR for HoloLens 2 that enables users to interact collaboratively with digital construction models using gestures to plan, visualize, and experience construction sequencing.

See Also: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.