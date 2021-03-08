Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,895 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.77% of Eagle Bancorp worth $10,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EGBN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 210.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 5,562 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 3,184.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 6,910 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 108.3% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 77,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 40,500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Eagle Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $299,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 93,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGBN opened at $52.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $23.08 and a one year high of $52.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.24 and a 200 day moving average of $36.97.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.19. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 28.94%. Analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EGBN. TheStreet upgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Gabelli upgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, G.Research upgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Eagle Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

Eagle Bancorp Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement, certificate of deposit, and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

