Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 756,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,943 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of TEGNA worth $10,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in TEGNA in the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in TEGNA in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TEGNA by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,620,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,461,000 after acquiring an additional 662,840 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in TEGNA by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 97,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in TEGNA by 269.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 23,545 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TEGNA stock opened at $18.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.12. TEGNA Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $19.27.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16. TEGNA had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $938.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. TEGNA’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.29%.

Several analysts have commented on TGNA shares. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of TEGNA from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Huber Research lowered shares of TEGNA from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

TEGNA Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

