Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,988 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of CIT Group worth $10,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CIT. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CIT Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in CIT Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in CIT Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in CIT Group by 340.6% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 11,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 9,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in CIT Group by 25.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Get CIT Group alerts:

Shares of CIT stock opened at $47.93 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.01. CIT Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.02 and a 1-year high of $49.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.85 million. CIT Group had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 16.59%. CIT Group’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CIT Group Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.67%.

In other CIT Group news, EVP Edward K. Sperling sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total value of $61,516.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,943. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wahida Plummer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,419.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,300 shares of company stock worth $758,046 in the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on CIT. BMO Capital Markets cut CIT Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on CIT Group from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on CIT Group from $24.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group cut CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CIT Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.15.

CIT Group Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for CIT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.