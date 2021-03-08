Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.76% of Lindsay worth $10,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Lindsay in the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lindsay in the third quarter worth $220,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lindsay by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lindsay during the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Lindsay during the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lindsay alerts:

Shares of Lindsay stock opened at $159.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.05. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.32 and a beta of 0.32. Lindsay Co. has a 12-month low of $71.86 and a 12-month high of $169.98.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $108.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.07 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lindsay Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Lindsay’s payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

In other Lindsay news, Director Michael Christodolou sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.43, for a total transaction of $148,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lindsay Profile

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.