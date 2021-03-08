Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 343.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,406 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 94,004 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $11,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NetEase by 397.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,480,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,152,967,000 after buying an additional 17,962,203 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in NetEase by 372.0% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,106,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,326,000 after buying an additional 3,236,820 shares during the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in NetEase by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,766,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,984,000 after buying an additional 15,004 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of NetEase by 408.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,089,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NetEase by 398.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,048,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,203 shares during the last quarter.

Get NetEase alerts:

Shares of NTES stock opened at $108.26 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.45. NetEase, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.17 and a 1-year high of $134.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.43, a P/E/G ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.28%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NTES. Zacks Investment Research cut NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities began coverage on NetEase in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetEase presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.98.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

Recommended Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.