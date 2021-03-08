Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,580 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.12% of Columbus McKinnon worth $10,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,827,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,248,000 after purchasing an additional 109,703 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,282,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,283,000 after purchasing an additional 527,761 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 35.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,853,000 after purchasing an additional 167,700 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Columbus McKinnon by 25.1% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 558,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,504,000 after acquiring an additional 112,267 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Columbus McKinnon by 5.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 200,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,625,000 after acquiring an additional 9,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

CMCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Colliers Securities raised their price objective on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.83.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCO opened at $53.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.49. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 52-week low of $19.20 and a 52-week high of $54.65.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 8.20%. As a group, analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is currently 8.63%.

Columbus McKinnon Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, rigging tools, digital power control systems, motion control products, and other technologies and systems for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

Featured Article: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.