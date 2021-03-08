Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.05% of Exact Sciences worth $10,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,257,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. raised its position in Exact Sciences by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 3,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Exact Sciences by 2.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 272,781 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,810,000 after acquiring an additional 6,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 31,814 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.74, for a total value of $4,095,734.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sarah Condella sold 1,679 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total transaction of $232,407.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,482,685.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,507 shares of company stock valued at $13,427,912 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on EXAS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $169.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $226.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.41.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $121.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a current ratio of 6.35. The company has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.04 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.60. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $159.54.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported ($2.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($2.60). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a negative net margin of 25.27%. As a group, analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Featured Article: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.