Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 517,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,345 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.73% of Cytokinetics worth $10,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYTK. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cytokinetics by 134.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Cytokinetics by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Cytokinetics during the third quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Cytokinetics by 12.8% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CYTK. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cytokinetics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Cytokinetics from $22.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Cytokinetics from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.82.

In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $240,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 430,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $7,757,172.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 484,712 shares of company stock worth $8,860,027 in the last quarter. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Cytokinetics stock opened at $19.68 on Monday. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $30.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 15.18, a quick ratio of 15.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.08.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.14). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 209.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,065.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

