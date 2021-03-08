Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 21,353 Shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 499,185 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 21,353 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.50% of Quanex Building Products worth $11,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,778 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,324,039 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,034,000 after buying an additional 136,143 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $420,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 19,314 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 8,931 shares during the period. 93.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NX opened at $25.04 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.10. The company has a market capitalization of $833.78 million, a P/E ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 1.66. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $26.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The construction company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $230.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.38 million. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 4.52%. Quanex Building Products’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.81%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded Quanex Building Products from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Quanex Building Products presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

In other Quanex Building Products news, CFO Scott M. Zuehlke sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total transaction of $279,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,395.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Laverne Wilson sold 10,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $235,925.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,228,314.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 355,447 shares of company stock worth $8,395,444 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

