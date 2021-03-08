Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 24,489 Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 615,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,489 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.69% of Global Net Lease worth $10,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LDR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 515,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,839,000 after acquiring an additional 107,630 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Global Net Lease by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 17,673 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Global Net Lease by 4.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Global Net Lease by 57.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 264,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,161,000 after buying an additional 96,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Global Net Lease by 6.9% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 34,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 64.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GNL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

Global Net Lease stock opened at $18.25 on Monday. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.77 and a fifty-two week high of $19.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 121.67 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.58). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 1.97% and a net margin of 10.07%. As a group, analysts predict that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

