Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 25,727 Shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 630,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 25,727 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.69% of Knowles worth $11,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Knowles by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 471,563 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,691,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Knowles by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 538,657 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,927,000 after purchasing an additional 47,036 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Knowles by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,411,572 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $284,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753,672 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Knowles by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 186,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Knowles in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 96.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Knowles news, SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 6,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $140,673.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,546.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John S. Anderson sold 5,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $101,365.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,544.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,867 shares of company stock valued at $342,040 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KN shares. Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Knowles in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet raised Knowles from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

Shares of KN stock opened at $20.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -513.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41. Knowles Co. has a one year low of $11.10 and a one year high of $21.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Knowles had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $243.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.01 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Knowles Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Knowles Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, automotive, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

