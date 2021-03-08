Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 31,281 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 387,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,281 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Iron Mountain worth $11,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 1,665.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,044,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,991,000 after purchasing an additional 985,619 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,578,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $604,871,000 after purchasing an additional 362,165 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 199.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 277,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,427,000 after purchasing an additional 184,737 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 490,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,138,000 after purchasing an additional 166,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,764,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

IRM has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

NYSE:IRM opened at $35.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.35. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $41.32.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 23.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.86%.

In other news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 46,014 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $1,806,969.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,145,801.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $282,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,278,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,232 shares of company stock valued at $3,822,243. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

