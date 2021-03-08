Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 325,565 Shares of Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) by 43.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 430,017 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 325,565 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.69% of Waddell & Reed Financial worth $10,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,013 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 40,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,227 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 92,218 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,349,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Waddell & Reed Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

Shares of WDR stock opened at $25.18 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.27. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $25.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.44.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.05). Waddell & Reed Financial had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $278.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Waddell & Reed Financial’s payout ratio is 53.19%.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

