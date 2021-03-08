Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 357,817 Shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 69.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 357,817 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of The Brink’s worth $11,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Brink’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Brink’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in The Brink’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in The Brink’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Point View Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in The Brink’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000.

Several brokerages have commented on BCO. Truist raised their target price on shares of The Brink’s from $90.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of The Brink’s in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.80.

In related news, EVP Rohan Pal sold 26,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.49, for a total transaction of $2,010,845.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE BCO opened at $79.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00. The Brink’s Company has a 12-month low of $33.17 and a 12-month high of $81.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -319.68 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.27 and its 200-day moving average is $59.96.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.63. The Brink’s had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 95.65%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Brink’s Company will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.42%.

About The Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and network infrastructure services.

