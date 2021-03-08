Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,847 Shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 330,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,847 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of JBG SMITH Properties worth $10,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 279,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,486,000 after purchasing an additional 9,051 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,053,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,183,000 after purchasing an additional 167,056 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 282.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 74,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 54,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 5.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

JBGS stock opened at $32.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 294.30, a PEG ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.90. JBG SMITH Properties has a twelve month low of $21.88 and a twelve month high of $38.19. The company has a quick ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.63 and a 200-day moving average of $29.30.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.65). JBG SMITH Properties had a return on equity of 0.52% and a net margin of 2.87%. The company had revenue of $148.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded JBG SMITH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

JBG SMITH Properties Profile

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

