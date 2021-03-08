Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 5,540 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,540 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of IPG Photonics worth $10,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,896,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $648,260,000 after purchasing an additional 489,602 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 618,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,190,000 after purchasing an additional 68,912 shares during the period. AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 456,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,591,000 after purchasing an additional 38,569 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 366,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 290,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,067,000 after purchasing an additional 119,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on IPGP. Needham & Company LLC raised IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on IPG Photonics from $192.90 to $250.30 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on IPG Photonics from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.75.

IPGP stock opened at $206.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $237.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.14. The stock has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 104.82 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1 year low of $98.04 and a 1 year high of $262.55.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.06). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 9.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Igor Samartsev sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.47, for a total value of $1,498,055.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen sold 13,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.62, for a total value of $3,503,808.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,723,920.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,785 shares of company stock valued at $16,503,418. Corporate insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP).

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.