Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 5,837 Shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,837 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of TTEC worth $10,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in TTEC by 15.6% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in TTEC by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in TTEC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in TTEC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in TTEC during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

Get TTEC alerts:

TTEC stock opened at $81.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.27 and its 200 day moving average is $67.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.28 and a 52-week high of $95.99.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.51. TTEC had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 30.50%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 1%. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.33%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TTEC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of TTEC from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TTEC from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of TTEC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.71.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

Recommended Story: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC).

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.