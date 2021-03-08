Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 78,482 Shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,011,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 78,482 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.82% of Hope Bancorp worth $11,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HOPE. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Hope Bancorp by 101.6% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 142,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 71,919 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 128,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 28,851 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Hope Bancorp by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 7,913 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Hope Bancorp by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 220,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 35,997 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Hope Bancorp by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 201,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 18,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

HOPE opened at $14.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.97. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.03 and a 52-week high of $14.79.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $132.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.48%.

Several brokerages recently commented on HOPE. TheStreet raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

