Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 8,086 Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 184,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,086 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.69% of Westamerica Bancorporation worth $10,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 6.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the third quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WABC opened at $63.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.09. Westamerica Bancorporation has a one year low of $46.94 and a one year high of $66.40.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.15. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 37.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.03%.

Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

