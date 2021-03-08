Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 81,144 Shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 952,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,144 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of Vector Group worth $11,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Vector Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vector Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vector Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.34% of the company’s stock.

VGR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Vector Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

In related news, COO Richard Lampen purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.10 per share, with a total value of $181,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 443,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,372,230.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VGR opened at $13.92 on Monday. Vector Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.92 and a 12-month high of $14.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.01 and its 200 day moving average is $11.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 1.09.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $554.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.00 million. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 3.78%. Vector Group’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Vector Group Ltd. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Vector Group’s payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

