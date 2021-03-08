Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Position in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 879,166 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 36,030 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.69% of Northwest Bancshares worth $11,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,850,396 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $240,153,000 after purchasing an additional 139,246 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 101,216 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 11,946 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 399,820 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 68,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $655,000. Institutional investors own 61.77% of the company’s stock.

NWBI has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on Northwest Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised Northwest Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

NWBI stock opened at $14.94 on Monday. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $14.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 0.68.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $135.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.70 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.38%.

In other news, EVP Mark T. Reitzes acquired 2,110 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.07 per share, for a total transaction of $29,687.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,025 shares in the company, valued at $70,701.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julia W. Mctavish sold 47,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $683,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 17,485 shares of company stock valued at $238,624 and sold 93,376 shares valued at $1,295,579. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

