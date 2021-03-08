Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,065 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of American Woodmark worth $10,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in American Woodmark by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in American Woodmark by 2.4% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in American Woodmark by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in American Woodmark by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 81,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in American Woodmark by 4.5% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. 91.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMWD shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on American Woodmark in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Woodmark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

NASDAQ:AMWD opened at $94.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 2.28. American Woodmark Co. has a one year low of $35.30 and a one year high of $105.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.07.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.13). American Woodmark had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 3.95%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Woodmark Co. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets, VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

