Privatix Price Down 53.5% Over Last Week (PRIX)

Privatix (CURRENCY:PRIX) traded down 13.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 8th. One Privatix token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0425 or 0.00000084 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Privatix has traded down 53.5% against the dollar. Privatix has a total market cap of $46,878.97 and approximately $31,235.00 worth of Privatix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00060441 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $405.83 or 0.00801374 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00009498 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00026912 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00031146 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00060907 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00041086 BTC.

Privatix is a token. Its launch date was October 17th, 2017. Privatix’s total supply is 1,275,455 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,101,900 tokens. The Reddit community for Privatix is /r/privatix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Privatix is medium.com/privatix . Privatix’s official website is privatix.io . Privatix’s official Twitter account is @Privatix1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Privatix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Privatix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Privatix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

