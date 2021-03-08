Project Pai (PAI) 1-Day Volume Tops $207,597.00

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 8th. Project Pai has a market cap of $16.85 million and approximately $207,597.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Project Pai token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0112 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Project Pai has traded 11.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001870 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000144 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Project Pai Token Profile

Project Pai (CRYPTO:PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,734,291,675 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,508,599,137 tokens. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai . Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Project Pai Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

