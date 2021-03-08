Project WITH Price Up 19.8% Over Last Week (WIKEN)

Project WITH (CURRENCY:WIKEN) traded 22.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 8th. One Project WITH coin can currently be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Project WITH has a market capitalization of $1.95 million and approximately $282,223.00 worth of Project WITH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Project WITH has traded up 19.8% against the US dollar.

Project WITH Coin Profile

Project WITH is a coin. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2019. Project WITH’s total supply is 1,057,786,429 coins and its circulating supply is 335,451,107 coins. The official website for Project WITH is projectwith.io . The official message board for Project WITH is medium.com/projectwith

According to CryptoCompare, “Project WITH is a platform that supports the career development of sports players by utilizing blockchain technology, provides clubs with the optimum window to scout players, and provides fans with the platform of interaction and sharing information that was previously unavailable. “

