ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Hits New 12-Month High at $13.63

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.63 and last traded at $13.23, with a volume of 3245 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.14.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on ProPetro from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ProPetro from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on ProPetro from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ProPetro from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded ProPetro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.88.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.30 and a 200 day moving average of $7.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.76 and a beta of 3.48.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.24). ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $154.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 64.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Resource Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 78.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP)

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, and drilling services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

